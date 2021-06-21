Home / News / Auto News / SKODA KUSHAQ to be delivered in India from July onwards
SKODA KUSHAQ to be delivered in India from July onwards

SKODA KUSHAQ to be delivered in India from July onwards
Delivery timeline of SKODA KUSHAQ revealed

The SKODA KUSHAQ will be launched in India with 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter TSI engine options on June 28. Deliveries of the KUSHAQ 1.0 will commence by July 12, while the KUSHAQ 1.5 will be offered to customers by July-end. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing look and an upmarket cabin with lots of features. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille and sleek headlamps

The SKODA KUSHAQ features a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, silver-finished skid plates, narrow headlamps, and wrap-around taillights. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the SUV has a wheelbase of 2,651mm and is 4,225mm long. It is expected to be offered in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.

There will be two engines on offer

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ will be offered with a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 114hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol motor that generates 148hp/250Nm. The mills will be mated to a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic torque converter, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The vehicle has a sunroof and six airbags

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a spacious cabin with a sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, leatherette upholstery, in-car Wi-Fi, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology. For safety, the SUV gets six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, a multi-collision braking system, electronic stability control and hill start assist, among others.

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing and rivals

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it will take on rivals such as the Hyundai CRETA, Tata Harrier, Nissan KICKS, and MG Hector.

