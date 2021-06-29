Home / News / Auto News / SKODA to deliver select variants of KUSHAQ starting July 12
SKODA to deliver select variants of KUSHAQ starting July 12

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 04:25 pm
SKODA to deliver select variants of KUSHAQ starting July 12
SKODA KUSHAQ's deliveries to commence from July 12 onwards

SKODA has announced that it will start delivering its newly-launched KUSHAQ SUV in India from next month. However, only the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol variants will be delivered first starting July 12. The 1.5-liter turbo-petrol trims will reach customers in the first week of August. For the unversed, the bookings for the four-wheeler are already underway against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The SUV sports 17-inch alloy wheels

It has a wheelbase of 2,651mm and a ground clearance of 188mm

The SKODA KUSHAQ features an aggressive design with a muscular bonnet, a chrome outlined butterfly grille, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle is available in five color options and three trim levels: Active, Ambition, and Style.

Information

It is offered with two turbocharged engine options

The SKODA KUSHAQ is available with two BS6-compliant engine choices, including a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that produces 114hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill that delivers 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, there are six airbags and a 10.0-inch touchscreen panel

The SKODA KUSHAQ offers a 5-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a sunroof, and a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It also packs a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of the passengers, the car provides six airbags, a rear-view camera, multi-collision braking system, a tire pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control.

Information

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing and availability

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ starts at Rs. 10.5 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.6 lakh for the top-end model (both prices, ex-showroom). It is currently up for bookings and the company is expecting to sell around 4,000 units per month.

2021 Range Rover Sport SVR launched at Rs. 2.19 crore

