Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ's interiors previewed in official sketches: Details here

Dwaipayan Roy
Mar 04, 2021
SKODA KUSHAQ's interiors previewed in official sketches: Details here

Prior to its global debut on March 18, SKODA has revealed the interiors of the KUSHAQ SUV via official sketches. To recall, the car's design was previewed in similar pictures last month.

The latest images suggest that the vehicle will have a 'floating' infotainment console, a dual-tone cabin, and a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will sport the company's signature butterfly grille

SKODA KUSHAQ will have an eye-catching design, featuring a contoured bonnet, the company's signature butterfly grille with black verticals slats and chrome accents, 2-part headlights, and halogen fog lamps.

It will be flanked by roof rails, chrome-finished window frames, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Wrap-around LED taillights, a diffuser, and 'SKODA' lettering will be present on the rear end.

Information

It will be offered with a choice of two engines

SKODA KUSHAQ will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options- a 1.0-liter TSI petrol mill that makes 109hp/175Nm, and a 1.5-liter TSI petrol motor that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle will have a spacious 5-seater cabin

SKODA KUSHAQ will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with rear AC vents, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.

It will pack a 10.0-inch 'floating' infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.

Six airbags, electronic stability control, a rear-view camera, a tire pressure monitoring system, and ABS with EBD will ensure safety of the passengers.

Information

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the SKODA KUSHAQ in India will be revealed at the launch event on March 18. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 10 lakh and will go against Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

