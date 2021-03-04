SKODA KUSHAQ's interiors previewed in official sketches: Details here

SKODA KUSHAQ will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options- a 1.0-liter TSI petrol mill that makes 109hp/175Nm, and a 1.5-liter TSI petrol motor that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
The pricing and availability details of the SKODA KUSHAQ in India will be revealed at the launch event on March 18. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 10 lakh and will go against Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.