SKODA KUSHAQ to be launched in India on June 28

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 04:34 pm
SKODA KUSHAQ to be launched in India on June 28
SKODA will announce the KUSHAQ SUV in India on June 28

Czech automaker SKODA will launch the KUSHAQ SUV in India on June 28. The production of the vehicle has already started at the company's plant in Pune. To recall, the KUSHAQ had debuted in March this year. It has an off-road-biased look, a host of features inside the cabin, and will be available with two petrol engine options. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement

Exteriors

The car has a wheelbase of 2,651mm

LED lighting is also present on the four-wheeler

The SKODA KUSHAQ is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and features a striking design with a muscular bonnet, a chrome-outlined butterfly grille, silvered skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, sleek headlights, and wrap-around taillights. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, black wheel arch cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels on higher trims. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle is 4,225mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,651mm.

Information

It will be offered with two engine choices

The SKODA KUSHAQ will be available with a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 113hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol motor that delivers 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

There is a panoramic sunroof and a digital instrument cluster

The SKODA KUSHAQ offers a dual-tone cabin with five seats, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, a panoramic sunroof, an adjustable steering wheel, and a wireless charger on the higher-spec variants. It also houses a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology. For safety, there are six airbags, rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing and availability

The official prices of SKODA KUSHAQ will be revealed on June 28 at 11am and bookings will be opened on the same day. Deliveries of the vehicle will start in July. We expect the SUV to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

