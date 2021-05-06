SKODA KUSHAQ to be launched in India in June

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 03:07 pm

SKODA will launch the KUSHAQ SUV in India in June, according to Zac Hollis, director of SKODA AUTO India.

In response to a query on Twitter, Hollis said that the prices and specifications of the KUSHAQ will be announced in June and the bookings will be opened soon after that.

He has also confirmed that the deliveries of the SUV will begin in July.

Exteriors

It sports a dual-headlight setup

SKODA KUSHAQ has an attractive look, featuring a blacked-out butterfly grille with a chrome outline, a sculpted bonnet, silvered skid plates, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

For lighting, it has a two-part headlamp cluster, LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillights.

On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Information

It is available with two turbo-petrol engine choices

The SKODA KUSHAQ is offered with two turbocharged petrol engine options: a 115hp, 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder motor and a 150hp, 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder mill. Transmission duties on the vehicle are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle packs a 'floating' infotainment system

The SKODA KUSHAQ offers a premium cabin with ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, and a cooled glovebox.

It also gets six speakers, a 50W subwoofer, in-car Wi-Fi, and a 10.0-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For safety, there are six airbags, a multi-collision braking system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a rear-view camera.

Information

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing and availability

SKODA will announce the prices of the KUSHAQ SUV in June and will commence its deliveries starting July. In India, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).