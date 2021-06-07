Ahead of launch, SKODA commences production of KUSHAQ SUV

SKODA will launch its latest compact SUV, the KUSHAQ, in India later this month. The company has started the production of the car and the first unit has been rolled off the assembly line at SKODA's Pune plant. The KUSHAQ was unveiled in March this year. It has a sporty stance, an upmarket cabin, and is offered with a choice of two petrol engines.

It has an all-LED lighting setup

The SKODA KUSHAQ is based on the MQB A0 IN platform and features a butterfly grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, and a roof-mounted spoiler. For lighting, it sports sleek LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and split LED taillamps. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, black wheel arch cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

It is offered with two petrol engine choices

The SKODA KUSHAQ comes with a 1.0-liter TSI motor that delivers 109hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter mill that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The car has wireless charging facility and an electric sunroof

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, a 2-spoke steering wheel, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, and Type-C charging ports for rear passengers. It also packs a 'floating' 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the vehicle provides six airbags, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and a rear-view camera.

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing and availability

SKODA will announce the pricing and availability details of the KUSHAQ SUV at the time of launch in the coming days. However, it is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).