Home / News / Auto News / Ahead of launch, SKODA commences production of KUSHAQ SUV
Auto

Ahead of launch, SKODA commences production of KUSHAQ SUV

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 07:35 pm
Ahead of launch, SKODA commences production of KUSHAQ SUV
SKODA KUSHAQ's production begins in India

SKODA will launch its latest compact SUV, the KUSHAQ, in India later this month. The company has started the production of the car and the first unit has been rolled off the assembly line at SKODA's Pune plant. The KUSHAQ was unveiled in March this year. It has a sporty stance, an upmarket cabin, and is offered with a choice of two petrol engines.

In this article
Exteriors

It has an all-LED lighting setup

The SKODA KUSHAQ is based on the MQB A0 IN platform and features a butterfly grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, and a roof-mounted spoiler. For lighting, it sports sleek LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and split LED taillamps. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, black wheel arch cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information

It is offered with two petrol engine choices

The SKODA KUSHAQ comes with a 1.0-liter TSI motor that delivers 109hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter mill that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

The car has wireless charging facility and an electric sunroof

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, a 2-spoke steering wheel, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, and Type-C charging ports for rear passengers. It also packs a 'floating' 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the vehicle provides six airbags, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and a rear-view camera.

Information

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing and availability

SKODA will announce the pricing and availability details of the KUSHAQ SUV at the time of launch in the coming days. However, it is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Yamaha FZ-X could be launched in India on June 18

Latest News

'Indian Idol-12': Ajay Maken feels Anjali Gaikwad didn't 'deserve elimination'

Entertainment

French Open: Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-final after Lorenzo Musetti retires

Sports

BTS Festa 2021: Band recreate photos, leader RM drops single

Entertainment

Benefits worth Rs. 80,000 announced on Nissan KICKS SUV

Auto

Tipster suggests Twitter is actively developing new Super Follow feature

Science

Latest Auto News

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle debuts at Rs. 23.5 lakh

Auto

BS6-compliant Ducati Diavel 1260 bike launched at Rs. 18.5 lakh

Auto

World's quickest car axed before entering production: Details here

Auto

2021 Audi S5 Sportback (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV becomes up to Rs. 1.5 lakh costlier

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

SKODA KUSHAQ to be launched in India in June

Auto

2021 Skoda KUSHAQ first impression: A well-packaged compact SUV

Auto

Ahead of debut, 2021 SKODA KODIAQ previewed in official sketches

Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ SUV revealed; India launch in the coming weeks

Auto