SKODA 'ANB' mid-sized sedan previewed in spy images

SKODA ANB spied testing in India; interiors revealed

Czech automaker SKODA is expected to launch a new mid-sized sedan (codenamed ANB) in India by the end of 2021. Now, a test mule of the vehicle has been spied, revealing key information about its design and interiors. The pictures suggest that it will have a butterfly grille, a beige-finished dashboard, a touchscreen infotainment console, and a 2-spoke steering wheel. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will boast a long wheelbase

The SKODA ANB will be based on the MQB-AO-IN platform and shall sport a sloping roofline, a butterfly-shaped grille with vertical slats, a wide air vent, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and 5-spoke alloy wheels. A raked windscreen and a shark-fin antenna will be available on the rear. It will boast a long wheelbase.

Information

It will be available with two engine choices

The SKODA ANB will likely be offered with a 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine sourced from the RAPID and a 1.5-liter TSI turbo-petrol mill borrowed from the KUSHAQ. Transmission duties should be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors

An electric sunroof and 2-spoke steering wheel will be offered

The SKODA ANB will have a premium cabin, featuring a beige-finished dashboard with lower-placed center AC vents, an electric sunroof, and a 2-spoke steering wheel with scroller-type buttons. It will house a KUSHAQ-sourced 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors should ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

SKODA ANB: Pricing and rivals

The SKODA ANB will cost more than the RAPID, which currently starts at Rs. 7.8 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It will take on rivals such as the Hyundai VERNA, Volkswagen Vento, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Honda City.