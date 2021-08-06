Home / News / Auto News / SKODA's mid-sized 'Slavia' sedan teased; set to premiere this year
SKODA's mid-sized 'Slavia' sedan teased; set to premiere this year

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 07:28 pm
SKODA is working on a new sedan for the Indian market, which is rumored to be called 'Slavia.' In the latest development, the automaker has teased the car and confirmed that it will debut by the end of this year. SKODA has also announced a new contest for Indian designers, asking applicants to create a camouflage design for the sedan.

The SKODA Slavia will be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and feature a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out butterfly grille, a wide air vent, and sleek triangular headlights. The vehicle will likely be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs and designer wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will be around 4,480mm long and is expected to have the longest wheelbase in the segment at 2,651mm.

The SKODA Slavia will likely be available with two petrol engine options- a 1.0-liter motor that delivers 109hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter mill that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a DCT gearbox.

Details pertaining to the interiors of the SKODA Slavia are unknown at the moment. However, it shall offer a spacious cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel and automatic climate control. It will also pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD should be available for safety.

The official pricing and availability details of the SKODA Slavia will be announced at the time of its launch later this year. It will be positioned alongside the RAPID sedan, which starts at Rs. 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Honda teases its upcoming Hornet 2.0-based adventure tourer

