Honda introduces a limited-run CB1000R 5Four motorcycle in the UK

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 12:05 am
Honda introduces a limited-run CB1000R 5Four motorcycle in the UK
Special edition Honda CB1000R unveiled with updated aesthetics

Honda UK has launched a special edition CB1000R cafe racer bike. It carries a price-tag of £16,954 (roughly Rs. 17.5 lakh) and is limited to only 54 units. The motorcycle has been designed in collaboration with a UK-based custom designer named Guy Willison. The CB1000R 5Four offers a host of cosmetic changes but the electronic and mechanical specifications remain unchanged. Here's our roundup.

The bike sports a hand-stitched seat with a 5Four logo

The Honda CB1000R 5Four sits on a steel mono-backbone frame and features an attractive glossy red paint job. The fuel tank, headlamp cover, and the tail section have an additional blue and white finish, with Willison's 5Four brand logo on the headlamp cowl. The bike has a small upswept exhaust, a rounded headlamp, and a hand-stitched rider-only saddle with a 5Four insignia.

A 998cc engine fuels the bike

The Honda CB1000R 5Four draws power from the same 998cc, liquid-cooled engine that fuels the standard model. The motor produces 143.5hp of power at 10,500rpm and 104Nm of peak torque at 8,250rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Dual-channel ABS is offered for safety

As for the safety equipment, the special edition Honda CB1000R 5Four gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by Showa's SFF-BP inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Honda CB1000R 5Four: Pricing and availability

The Honda CB1000R 5Four has been priced at £16,954 (roughly Rs. 17.5 lakh). As for its availability, only 54 units of the bike will be produced.

