SsangYong Korando e-Motion BEV, with a 420km range, breaks cover

Jun 16, 2021
South Korean automaker SsangYong has revealed its first battery-powered electric vehicle (BEV), the Korando e-Motion. It will be sold in the international markets later this year. As for the highlights, the car looks similar to the Mahindra eXUV300 and is fueled by a 190hp electric motor. It has a claimed driving range of 420km per charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The SsangYong Korando e-Motion is based on the Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture (MESMA) platform. The car has a muscular hood, a closed grille, sleek headlights, and wrap-around taillamps. Blue detailing is visible on the lower part of the front bumper, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and the bottom of the rear doors. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer wheels.

Information

The SsangYong Korando e-Motion packs a 190hp electric motor and a 61.5kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The power figures are yet to be revealed. The car has a claimed driving range of 420km and can clock a top-speed of around 152km/h.

Interiors

The SsangYong Korando e-Motion is expected to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is likely to house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD should be available.

SsangYong Korando e-Motion: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the SsangYong Korando e-Motion is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around £30,000 (around Rs. 31 lakh) and will go on sale later this year. However, it is unlikely to be launched in India.

Trending Topics