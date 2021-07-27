Home / News / Auto News / Next-generation SsangYong X200 SUV previewed in design sketches
Auto

Next-generation SsangYong X200 SUV previewed in design sketches

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 12:35 am
Next-generation SsangYong X200 SUV previewed in design sketches
This is how SsangYong X200 will look like

South Korean automaker SsangYong Motor Company (SMC) has revealed the design sketches of its next-generation SUV, codenamed X200. The vehicle will be based on the brand's 'Powered by Toughness' design philosophy. It will have a rugged look and shall ride on heavy-duty wheels shod in off-road-friendly tires. The SUV will draw power from eco-friendly powertrains. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

Round headlights and frameless doors will be available

The SsangYong X200 will have a sculpted hood, a large black grille, a wide air dam, a silvered skid plate, and circular headlights. It will be flanked by roof rails, frameless doors, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, sharp body lines, and designer wheels wrapped in off-road-biased tires. Wrap-around taillights and a silvered skid plate will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will be fueled by eco-friendly powertrains

To cement its status as a future-ready vehicle, the SsangYong X200 will be powered by eco-friendly powertrains. However, their specifications and power figures are yet to be revealed.

Interiors

It should have multiple airbags and a multifunctional steering wheel

The SsangYong X200 is expected to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It is expected to house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD are likely to be offered.

Official words

'SsangYong X200 exemplifies the brand's new product identity'

"The design of the new X200 is based on SsangYong's new design philosophy 'Powered by Toughness,' and follows on from our recently-announced J100 mid-sized electric car," said a Ssangyong's spokesperson. "With this new design, the company is showcasing its new product identity to communicate a powerful and modern SUV while drawing on the inherited values of its authentic heritage."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
LADA unveils Niva Bronto (facelift) SUV for the Russian market

Latest News

Spike in rural unemployment; urban unemployment rises marginally: CMIE

Business

Google will explain why Search users see specific results

Technology

6 cops killed in Assam-Mizoram border violence; Centre's intervention sought

India

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 3: Complete report

Sports

Priyadarshan's next is a cop thriller, not Akshay Kumar's dramedy

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback has become costlier by Rs. 15,000

Auto

Revolt RV1 e-bike to be launched in India next year

Auto

CNG version of Maruti Suzuki Swift found testing in India

Auto

These BS6-compliant Kawasaki bikes will become costlier next month

Auto

Key design details of MG Astor revealed in spy images

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid sedan, with 700km driving range, revealed

Auto

Volvo Concept Recharge EV, with new design language, breaks cover

Auto

SsangYong Korando e-Motion BEV, with a 420km range, breaks cover

Auto

2022 Volkswagen Multivan T7, with a hybrid powertrain, unveiled

Auto

Upcoming Cars News

Fisker Ocean to be unveiled at Los Angeles auto show

Auto

Ahead of unveiling, Mercedes-Benz Citan previewed in teaser image

Auto

Tata Hornbill might be launched in India on August 4

Auto

Mahindra XUV700's Smart Filter Technology will remove 95% viruses

Auto

2022 Hyundai CRETA, with a TUCSON-like grille, spotted testing

Auto
Trending Topics