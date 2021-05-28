Home / News / Auto News / SSC reveals Tuatara Striker, Aggressor with up to 2,200hp powertrain
Auto

SSC reveals Tuatara Striker, Aggressor with up to 2,200hp powertrain

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 28, 2021, 11:23 am
SSC reveals Tuatara Striker, Aggressor with up to 2,200hp powertrain
SSC reveals new hypercars with up to 2,200hp of power

US-based SSC has revealed two new versions of its Tuatara model, which currently holds the record for the world's fastest production car. They are unlikely to make their way to India. Called the Tuatara Striker and Aggressor, these limited-run hypercars provide more downforce, generate up to 2,200hp of power, and offer more options for customization. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The cars sport a massive rear wing

Tuatara Striker and Aggressor have a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, a front splitter, and a vertical stabilizer. They are flanked by sleek ORVMs, directionally vaned rockers, and multi-spoke wheels. A massive wing, sleek taillights, and an updated diffuser are available on the rear. The Aggressor, however, is a track-only model and offers extensive customization, including the tuning of the exhaust note.

Information

They are fueled by a 5.9-liter, SSC V8 engine

The SSC Tuatara Striker and Aggressor draw power from a 5.9-liter, SSC V8 engine linked to a CIMA 7-speed manual gearbox. In the former, the mill generates a maximum power of 1,750hp, while in the Aggressor it tops out at 2,200hp.

Interiors

The vehicles have two seats and a digital driver's display

The SSC Tuatara Striker and Aggressor have a 2-seater cabin with extensive carbon fiber usage, Alcantara upholstery, air conditioning, and a steering wheel with paddle shifters. They house a digital driver's display and a touchscreen infotainment console. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and a blind-spot monitor are available.

Information

SSC Tuatara Striker and Aggressor: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the SSC Tuatara Striker and Aggressor have not been revealed yet. However, they will carry a premium over the standard Tuatara, which costs $1.9 million (roughly Rs. 13.7 crore). Only 100 Strikers and 10 Aggressors will be built.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Rolls-Royce unveils a bespoke and decadent Boat Tail convertible

Latest News

McLaren Elva becomes road legal hypercar by gaining a windshield

Auto

Randeep Hooda's Mayawati 'joke': Actor removed from UN environmental treaty

Entertainment

FIFA Rankings: Belgium hold top spot, India remain 105th

Sports

Edible oil prices have soared to an 11-year high. Why?

India

Volkswagen Group turns 84: A look at its milestones

Auto

Latest Auto News

Rolls-Royce unveils a bespoke and decadent Boat Tail convertible

Auto

Mahindra XUV700 to feature a dual-screen setup and dual-tone cabin

Auto

McLaren to soon debut in India with four new models

Auto

Ahead of debut, Audi e-tron listed on official Indian website

Auto

Kia Carnival available with a 30-day return scheme in India

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Prior to unveiling, Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate found testing

Auto

Prior to debut in Mexico, updated Nissan Micra hatchback revealed

Auto

Piaggio MP3 400 HPE three-wheeler scooter launched in Europe

Auto

Prior to debut, facelifted BMW X3 and iX3 spotted

Auto