This Chinese electric scooter is a doppelganger of TVS iQube

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 12:50 am
This Chinese electric scooter is a doppelganger of TVS iQube
Sunra Robo-S e-scooter breaks cover in China

Chinese automaker Sunra EV has unveiled its Robo-S electric scooter. As for the highlights, the TVS iQube lookalike has a minimalist design and is offered with several electronic riding aids. It draws power from two 72V 20Ah batteries and promises a range of 135km on a single charge. However, its arrival in India is improbable. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter offers a fingerprint touch-start system and all-LED lighting

The Sunra Robo-S has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. It sports a black or white paint job as well. The scooter packs an LCD instrument cluster, a USB charging socket, an all-LED setup for lighting, a fingerprint touch-start system, and rides on blacked-out wheels.

Information

It has a top speed of 80km/h

The Sunra Robo-S packs a 3kW electric motor that delivers a peak torque of 230Nm and two 72V20Ah batteries. The setup allows the vehicle to clock a top speed of 80km/h and deliver a range of 135km per charge.

Safety

It has disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Sunra Robo-S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a combined braking system, reverse gear, and cruise control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the e-scooter should be taken care of telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Sunra Robo-S: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Sunra Robo-S sports a price figure of £3,299 (around Rs. 3.4 lakh). However, the vehicle is unlikely to make its way to our shores as the TVS iQube is already sold here.

