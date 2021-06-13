Home / News / Auto News / Super Soco CPx e-scooter, with 140km range, launched in Australia
Auto

Super Soco CPx e-scooter, with 140km range, launched in Australia

Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 13, 2021
Super Soco CPx e-scooter, with 140km range, launched in Australia
Super Soco launches CPx e-scooter in Australia

Chinese automaker Super Soco has launched its CPx scooter in Australia. Deliveries will commence there from the end of this month. As for highlights, the vehicle has a stylish design and comes with a digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a maximum range of up to 140km. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter is available in three color options

The Super Soco CPx has a headlight-mounted front apron, a raised windscreen, reflectors on the sides, and a split-style seat with a pillion grab rail. The scooter packs a digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, reverse button, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It is up for grabs in three shades: Phantom Black, Sonic Silver, and Titanium Gray.

Performance

It has a top-speed of 95km/h

The Super Soco CPx packs an electric hub motor and a removable Lithium-ion battery that can be charged in 3-4 hours using the fast charger. The setup allows the vehicle to clock a top speed of 95km/h and promises a range of 75km. Adding an optional second battery increases the maximum range of the vehicle to 140km per charge.

Safety

It has disc brakes on both wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Super Soco CPx is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a combined braking system (CBS), an inbuilt alarm, and a wheel locking facility. It also offers three riding modes. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side.

Information

Super Soco CPx: Pricing and availability

In Australia, the Super Soco CPx carries a price tag of AUD 7,690 (around Rs. 4.34 lakh) and deliveries will begin in the country by the end of this month. However, the two-wheeler is unlikely to make its way to India.

