Suzuki Burgman Street Electric scooter spotted testing; design details revealed

May 11, 2021

Suzuki is expected to launch its Burgman Street Electric scooter in India later this year. In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its key design details. As per the picture, it will sport a white and blue paint, dual rear shock absorbers, and a new rear fender. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter should have a digital instrument console

Suzuki Burgman Street Electric will have a headlight-mounted front apron, a raised windscreen, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, and a new rear tire hugger. It is likely to pack a digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, a full-LED setup for lighting, and blacked-out alloy wheels. The under-seat storage might be less than the fuel-powered Burgman Street.

Information

It will deliver a range of around 75km/charge

The powertrain details of the Suzuki Burgman Street Electric are currently unknown. However, the scooter is expected to deliver a range of about 75km on a single charge and have a top-speed of around 65-70km/h.

Safety

It will have telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Suzuki Burgman Street Electric is likely to be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Suspension duties on the e-scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Suzuki Burgman Street Electric: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Suzuki Burgman Street Electric in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, the scooter is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1.2-1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).