Suzuki Katana Streetfighter custom bike, with a 999cc engine, revealed

Jun 07, 2021

Sponsored by Suzuki's Vintage Parts program, Team Classic Suzuki has created a custom Katana streetfighter bike as a 'lockdown project.' It is unclear whether it will enter production. The vehicle mates a Suzuki GSX-R1000 World Superbike with bodywork sourced from the Suzuki Katana. Under the hood, it is powered by a 999cc, 4-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

The bike has golden front forks and raised windshield

The Suzuki Katana Streetfighter sits on an Alstare world superbike frame with a bespoke aluminium subframe. It has a muscular fuel tank, a seat with a Katana logo, an upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a rectangular headlight, an LED taillight, an oversized swingarm, and rides on Dymag CH3 magnesium wheels.

It is fueled by a 200hp, 999cc engine

The Suzuki Katana Streetfighter draws power from a 999cc, inline 4-cylinder engine sourced from a GSX-R1000 used by the Alstare team. The mill generates around 200hp of maximum power and has a Racefit link pipe, a factory radiator, and an oil cooler.

It has twin shock absorbers on the rear

To ensure the safety of the rider, the custom Suzuki Katana Streetfighter is equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end. The latter pays homage to the original Katana.

Suzuki Katana Streetfighter: Availability

Team Classic Suzuki has not announced whether its custom Suzuki Katana Streetfighter is a one-off bike or if it will create a production model. If it does, the bike will carry a significant premium over the standard Katana which costs ¥15,95,000 (approximately Rs. 10.60 lakh).