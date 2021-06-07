Home / News / Auto News / Suzuki Katana Streetfighter custom bike, with a 999cc engine, revealed
Auto

Suzuki Katana Streetfighter custom bike, with a 999cc engine, revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 01:20 pm
Suzuki Katana Streetfighter custom bike, with a 999cc engine, revealed
Suzuki reveals its Katana Streetfighter bike

Sponsored by Suzuki's Vintage Parts program, Team Classic Suzuki has created a custom Katana streetfighter bike as a 'lockdown project.' It is unclear whether it will enter production. The vehicle mates a Suzuki GSX-R1000 World Superbike with bodywork sourced from the Suzuki Katana. Under the hood, it is powered by a 999cc, 4-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike has golden front forks and raised windshield

The Suzuki Katana Streetfighter sits on an Alstare world superbike frame with a bespoke aluminium subframe. It has a muscular fuel tank, a seat with a Katana logo, an upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a rectangular headlight, an LED taillight, an oversized swingarm, and rides on Dymag CH3 magnesium wheels.

Information

It is fueled by a 200hp, 999cc engine

The Suzuki Katana Streetfighter draws power from a 999cc, inline 4-cylinder engine sourced from a GSX-R1000 used by the Alstare team. The mill generates around 200hp of maximum power and has a Racefit link pipe, a factory radiator, and an oil cooler.

Safety

It has twin shock absorbers on the rear

To ensure the safety of the rider, the custom Suzuki Katana Streetfighter is equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end. The latter pays homage to the original Katana.

Information

Suzuki Katana Streetfighter: Availability

Team Classic Suzuki has not announced whether its custom Suzuki Katana Streetfighter is a one-off bike or if it will create a production model. If it does, the bike will carry a significant premium over the standard Katana which costs ¥15,95,000 (approximately Rs. 10.60 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
World's quickest car axed before entering production: Details here

Latest News

Ahead of launch, SKODA commences production of KUSHAQ SUV

Auto

'777 Charlie' teaser: The adventurous journey of a four-pawed protagonist

Entertainment

COVID-19: Delhi to vaccinate all above 45yrs within 4 weeks

India

'Cruella 2' is happening at Disney, will Emma Stone return?

Entertainment

Ahead of launch, OnePlus TV U1S series' prices leaked

Science

Latest Auto News

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle debuts at Rs. 23.5 lakh

Auto

BS6-compliant Ducati Diavel 1260 bike launched at Rs. 18.5 lakh

Auto

World's quickest car axed before entering production: Details here

Auto

2021 Audi S5 Sportback (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV becomes up to Rs. 1.5 lakh costlier

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 bike launched at Rs. 20 lakh

Auto

Fiat wants you to name its latest crossover

Auto

This Suzuki concept is a love letter to superbikes, cars

Auto

2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000, with sharper design and new features, revealed

Auto