This Suzuki concept is a love letter to superbikes, cars

Suzuki, in collaboration with Istituto Europeo di Design, has created a concept car called Misano.

The vehicle is a homage to the brand's 'La Dolce Vita X Way of Life' motto and has an eye-catching design, combining elements of a supercar and a superbike.

Notably, eight out of the 24 students who helped in designing the four-wheeler are from India.

The car intertwines Japanese and Italian elements

The Misano concept has been named after an Italian racetrack and is the result of a thesis project by 24 students of IED Torino's Master in Transportation Design department.

The prototype exhibits an automotive design that embodies the passion, fun, and style of the Italian tradition, and intertwines it with Suzuki's Japanese philosophy.

Eight Indian students were part of the project

Out of the 24 students involved in designing the Misano, eight are from India. Their names are Karan Chowdhury, Bhavjyot Singh Mann, Rushabh Mistry, Ram Kaushik Ragala, Shreyas Pratap Dalvi, Vigneshwar Ganesh, Shubham Sen, and Pratyush Sanjay Wasule.

The car sports a raised windshield

The Suzuki Misano Concept sports distinctive arrow-shaped headlamps mounted on the side grilles, arrow-shaped taillights, a muscular bonnet, a raised transparent windscreen, designer wheels, sharp body lines, and a handlebar.

However, a steering wheel and pedals are unavailable. The vehicle also has an off-center tandem seating layout, with a battery pack and cargo space on the right-hand side.

Pirelli and OZ Racing also sponsored the endeavor

Apart from Suzuki, students of IED also joined hands with Pirelli and OZ Racing. They are the technical sponsors. The car was manufactured by Torino Crea, Freeland.car, EDAG Italia, and Raitec.