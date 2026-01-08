Suzuki Motorcycle India hits 10 million rides—here's why it matters Auto Jan 08, 2026

Suzuki Motorcycle India just rolled out its 10 millionth two-wheeler from the Gurugram plant, celebrating 20 years since launching in 2004.

Their big milestone scooter? The Access Ride Connect Edition—the same model that's been a favorite for years.

What's wild is that while the first five million bikes took 14 years to make, the next five million came off the line in just six, showing how quickly demand has picked up.