This modified Toyota Land Cruiser can withstand land mines

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 24, 2021, 03:25 pm

South African armored vehicle specialist SVI Engineering has revealed a multi-purpose vehicle based on the Toyota Land Cruiser. Called MAX 3 Troopy, the bulletproof four-wheeler has an aggressive design and can carry up to eight passengers. It draws power from a 4.5-liter turbo-diesel V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 202hp. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The four-wheeler has armored body plates made of steel

The SVI MAX 3 Troopy has a muscular bonnet with a huge blacked-out grille and square-shaped headlights. It is flanked by rectangular-shaped windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and large wheels. Horizontally positioned taillights and a door are available on the rear. The vehicle has armored body plates made of steel. It can withstand attacks from assault rifles, blasts, and land mines.

Information

The vehicle offers space for eight people

Details regarding the interiors of the SVI MAX 3 Troopy are currently not available. However, we know it has a blacked-out cabin that can seat up to eight passengers and offers a 3-spoke steering wheel.

Performance

It runs on a 202hp, 4.5-liter engine

The SVI MAX 3 Troopy draws power from a 4.5-liter turbo-diesel V8 engine that churns out a maximum power of 202hp and a peak torque of 430Nm. It has a top-speed of 140km/h. The vehicle comes with many upgrades, including a set of improved suspensions, and a higher load rating. An anti-roll bar is also added on the rear.

Information

SVI MAX 3 Troopy: Pricing

SVI claims that the MAX 3 Troopy's pricing depends on the state and configuration of the donor vehicle. However, in South Africa, the armored vehicle carries a starting price-tag of 1.8 million South African Rand (approximately Rs. 94 lakh).