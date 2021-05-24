Home / News / Auto News / This modified Toyota Land Cruiser can withstand land mines
Auto

This modified Toyota Land Cruiser can withstand land mines

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 24, 2021, 03:25 pm

South African armored vehicle specialist SVI Engineering has revealed a multi-purpose vehicle based on the Toyota Land Cruiser. Called MAX 3 Troopy, the bulletproof four-wheeler has an aggressive design and can carry up to eight passengers. It draws power from a 4.5-liter turbo-diesel V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 202hp. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The four-wheeler has armored body plates made of steel

The four-wheeler has armored body plates made of steel

The SVI MAX 3 Troopy has a muscular bonnet with a huge blacked-out grille and square-shaped headlights. It is flanked by rectangular-shaped windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and large wheels. Horizontally positioned taillights and a door are available on the rear. The vehicle has armored body plates made of steel. It can withstand attacks from assault rifles, blasts, and land mines.

Information

The vehicle offers space for eight people

Details regarding the interiors of the SVI MAX 3 Troopy are currently not available. However, we know it has a blacked-out cabin that can seat up to eight passengers and offers a 3-spoke steering wheel.

Performance

It runs on a 202hp, 4.5-liter engine

The SVI MAX 3 Troopy draws power from a 4.5-liter turbo-diesel V8 engine that churns out a maximum power of 202hp and a peak torque of 430Nm. It has a top-speed of 140km/h. The vehicle comes with many upgrades, including a set of improved suspensions, and a higher load rating. An anti-roll bar is also added on the rear.

Information

SVI MAX 3 Troopy: Pricing

SVI claims that the MAX 3 Troopy's pricing depends on the state and configuration of the donor vehicle. However, in South Africa, the armored vehicle carries a starting price-tag of 1.8 million South African Rand (approximately Rs. 94 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Meet Airspeeder Mk3, the world's first flying electric race car

Latest News

'Hungama 2' to directly release on a streaming platform

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh brings home a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition

Auto

COVID-19 norms thrown to wind as couple ties knot mid-air

India

'Tiger 3': Emraan Hashmi to play 'street smart' ISI agent?

Entertainment

Here's what to expect from Microsoft Build 2021 developers conference

Science

Latest Auto News

Meet Airspeeder Mk3, the world's first flying electric race car

Auto

Opel reveals its Manta GSe ElektroMOD one-off electric car

Auto

Honda Hornet 2.0 bike available with cashback worth Rs. 3,500

Auto

Ford to sell its India-made EcoSport SUV in Argentina

Auto

Kia to introduce Seltos Nightfall Edition in the US

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Prior to debut in Mexico, updated Nissan Micra hatchback revealed

Auto

ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander available with benefits worth Rs. 1.5 lakh

Auto

ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander and V-Cross pick-up trucks launched in India

Auto

Santa Cruz, Hyundai's first-ever pick-up truck, revealed

Auto
Trending Topics