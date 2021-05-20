SYM Jet X 150 maxi-scooter debuts in Malaysia

May 20, 2021

Taiwanese automaker SYM has launched its Jet X 150 maxi-style scooter in Malaysia. It is offered in two variants: Standard and Special Edition. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and comes with a digital instrument console as well as a full-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a 149.6cc, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter is offered in four colors

The SYM Jet X 150 has a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an 18-liter under-seat storage compartment, and a smart key. It packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charging socket, and rides on blacked-out wheels. The Standard model comes in Gray, Red, and Yellow color options, while the Special Edition is available in a Chameleon Blue shade.

Information

It runs on a 12hp, 150cc engine

The SYM Jet X 150 draws power from a 149.6cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 12.13hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 12Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety

It has telescopic forks on the front

To ensure the safety of the rider, the SYM Jet X 150 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual-adjustable shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

SYM Jet X 150: Pricing and availability

In Malaysia, the Standard variant of the SYM Jet X 150 carries a price-tag of MYR 8,888 (roughly Rs. 1.57 lakh) while the Special Edition trim is priced at MYR 9,188 (approximately Rs. 1.62 lakh). The scooter is unlikely to be launched in India.