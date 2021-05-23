Home / News / Auto News / Tairong TR400, with Ducati and Lamborghini-inspired looks, launched in China
Auto

Tairong TR400, with Ducati and Lamborghini-inspired looks, launched in China

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 23, 2021, 11:59 pm
Tairong TR400, with Ducati and Lamborghini-inspired looks, launched in China
Tairong launches its TR400 maxi-scooter in China

Chinese automaker Tairong has launched the TR400 maxi-style scooter in its home country. The vehicle has a Ducati Panigale-inspired look, sports Lamborghini Huracan S badging, and comes with a digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It is powered by a 359cc, 4-valve, water-cooled engine and clocks a top speed of 128km/h. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The scooter is available in five colors

The Tairong TR400 has a headlight-mounted front apron with an adjustable windscreen, heated grips, backlit switchgear, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust. The scooter packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It has a curb weight of 186kg and is available in five shades: red-white, blue, grey, silver, and white.

Information

It runs on a 28hp, 359cc engine

The Tairong TR400 is powered by a 359cc, 4-valve, water-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 28.15hp at 8,200rpm and a peak torque of 26Nm at 7,000rpm. The mill allows the vehicle to clock a top speed of 128km/h.

Safety

It has inverted golden-colored front forks

To make sure that the riders are safe, the Tairong TR400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted golden-colored forks on the front side and gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Tairong TR400: Pricing and availability

The Tairong TR400 maxi-style scooter carries a price tag of CNY 23,980 (approximately Rs. 2.7 lakh) in China. However, this vehicle is unlikely to be launched in India as the brand has no presence here.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Super Soco TC Max electric bike launched in Australia

Latest News

'Sex and the City' revival: Sara Ramirez joins, other details

Entertainment

A quick question: Ever thought about how trophies are made?

Entertainment

Einstein's letter with iconic equation auctioned for $1.2 million

Science

Premier League: Leicester, West Ham and Tottenham grab European berths

Sports

Disney working on 'Hocus Pocus' sequel with the original cast

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Honda Hornet 2.0 bike available with cashback worth Rs. 3,500

Auto

Ford to sell its India-made EcoSport SUV in Argentina

Auto

Kia to introduce Seltos Nightfall Edition in the US

Auto

New-generation Mahindra Scorpio's launch likely deferred to February 2022

Auto

Maruti Suzuki Dzire v/s Honda Amaze: Which is better?

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

BMW F 850 GS adventure touring bike launched in China

Auto

Aprilia SXR 125 launched in India at Rs. 1.16 lakh

Auto

Honda launches its Dio scooter in the Philippines: Details here

Auto

Zongshen launches its RE3-Chopper retro-style motorbike in China

Auto
Trending Topics