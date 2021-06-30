Tata Altroz and Nexon Dark Edition previewed in spy shots

Tata Motors is expected to launch the Dark Editions of its Altroz and Nexon cars in India soon. In the latest development, the two models have been spied at a dealership yard, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that they will sport a blacked-out finish both inside and out and carry exclusive badging. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The cars will have a black grille and multi-spoke wheels

The Tata Altroz and Nexon Dark Edition will have a muscular hood, a sleek black grille, a wide air dam, narrow headlights, a chromed badge with 'DARK' lettering on the front fender, and gloss black paintwork. They will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. Taillights and a matte black Altroz/Nexon badge will be available on the rear end.

Interiors

The vehicles will have five seats and touchscreen infotainment system

The Tata Altroz and Nexon Dark Edition will have a blacked-out 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They are expected to pack a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Performance

Both petrol and diesel engine options should be available

Tata Altroz Dark Edition should be offered with a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 84.8hp/113Nm, a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 108.4hp/140Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that delivers 88.7hp/200Nm. The Nexon Dark Edition may be available with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 118hp/170Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that makes 108.5hp/260Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by manual or automatic gearboxes.

Information

How much will they cost?

The pricing details of the Tata Altroz and Nexon Dark Edition are yet to be revealed. However, they should carry a premium over the standard models, which start at Rs. 5.79 lakh and Rs. 7.19 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).