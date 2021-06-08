Home / News / Auto News / Tata Harrier Dark Edition is now available in three variants
Tata Harrier Dark Edition is now available in three variants

Tata Harrier Dark Edition is now available in three variants
Tata Harrier Dark Edition available only with a sunroof

Tata Motors has informed dealerships not to accept bookings for the XT, XZ, and XZA variants of its Harrier Dark Edition SUV. This implies that the car will only be available in sunroof-equipped XT+, XZ+, and XZA+ trims from now on. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a blacked-out look and runs on a 2.0-liter diesel engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has sleek headlights with gray inserts

Tata Harrier Dark Edition has a muscular bonnet, a black grille, a badge on the front fender bearing the word '#Dark', sleek headlights with gray inserts, wrap-around taillamps, blacked faux skid plates, and an Atlas Black paintwork. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,741mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.

Information

It is fueled by a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 168hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

The vehicle has black leatherette seats and multiple airbags

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition has a spacious all-black 5-seater cabin with a 'Blackstone Matrix' insert on the dashboard, black leatherette seats and door inserts with contrast gray stitching, door handles finished in perforated black leather, and a power steering wheel. It packs an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and crash sensors are also available.

Information

Tata Harrier: Pricing

The XT+, XZ+, and XZA+ trims of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition are priced at Rs. 17.8 lakh, Rs. 19.6 lakh, and Rs. 20.8 lakh, respectively. For reference, the standard Harrier falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 14.3-20.8 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

