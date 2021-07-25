Tata Hornbill might be launched in India on August 4

Tata Motors to announce a new car on August 4; Hornbill micro-SUV expected

Tata Motors has announced that it will launch a new product in India on August 4, as part of its 'New Forever' range. It is expected to be the Hornbill micro-SUV (aka HBX). As for the highlights, the four-wheeler will have an off-road-friendly look and a spacious cabin with many features. It might run on a 1.2-liter petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have faux skid plate and wrap-around taillights

The Tata Hornbill will be based on the ALFA platform and shall have a muscular hood, a glossy black grille, a split headlamp setup, and a front bumper with a faux skid plate. It will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights with a tri-arrow LED brake light will grace the car's rear section.

Information

It should be fueled by an 85hp, 1.2-liter engine

The Tata Hornbill is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 85hp/113Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. A 1.2-liter turbocharged motor might be offered as well.

Interiors

The vehicle will have a flat-bottom steering wheel

Tata Hornbill will have a blacked-out cabin, featuring contoured seats with contrast stitching, an engine start-stop button, rectangular AC vents, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and parking sensors. It will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and iRA connected car technology.

Information

Tata Hornbill: Pricing and rivals

Production of the Tata Hornbill has commenced and it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on rivals such as the upcoming Hyundai Casper and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.