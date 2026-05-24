Tata Motors overhauls ADAS for Indian roads with local partners
Tata Motors is giving its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) a makeover to handle the real-life chaos of Indian roads.
Chief Product Officer Mohan Savarkar shared that Tata Motors is blending local engineering with global technology, aiming for safer and smarter driving.
Key hardware such as radars and cameras is being built with partners HL Klemove and Aptiv, which have design and manufacturing setups in India.
Indian drivers prefer ADAS safety features
Indian drivers mostly use safety-first ADAS features: think forward collision warnings, lane departure alerts, and emergency braking.
On highways, adaptive cruise control gets more use; in cities, alert-based systems shine because of unpredictable traffic.
Tata Motors is also tweaking its algorithms to spot things unique to India, like two-wheelers and rickshaws.
Tata Motors uses localized sensor fusion
To make sure ADAS works well even on messy roads or in mixed traffic, Tata Motors is using "Localized Sensor Fusion."
This means sensors and software are fine-tuned to understand local driving scenarios better, with some parts now made in India.