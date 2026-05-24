Tata Motors overhauls ADAS for Indian roads with local partners Auto May 24, 2026

Tata Motors is giving its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) a makeover to handle the real-life chaos of Indian roads.

Chief Product Officer Mohan Savarkar shared that Tata Motors is blending local engineering with global technology, aiming for safer and smarter driving.

Key hardware such as radars and cameras is being built with partners HL Klemove and Aptiv, which have design and manufacturing setups in India.