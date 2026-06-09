Tata Motors targets 20% market share by 2030 investing ₹35,000cr Auto Jun 09, 2026

Tata Motors is setting its sights on a 20% market share by 2030, up from the current 13.4%.

To get there, they're investing ₹35,000 crore to ramp up production to 12 lakh cars a year and rolling out fresh models like the Sierra ICE and updated versions of the Punch and Tiago, both with electric options.