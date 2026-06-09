Tata Motors targets 20% market share by 2030 investing ₹35,000cr
Auto
Tata Motors is setting its sights on a 20% market share by 2030, up from the current 13.4%.
To get there, they're investing ₹35,000 crore to ramp up production to 12 lakh cars a year and rolling out fresh models like the Sierra ICE and updated versions of the Punch and Tiago, both with electric options.
Tata Motors readies major EV launches
Chairman N Chandrasekaran sees huge potential as India's car market is expected to hit 60 lakh units annually by 2030.
Tata has big launches lined up: think Safari EV, Sierra EV, and a production-spec version of the first-ever Avinya model.
They're also focusing on better customer experiences in showrooms and after-sales service, hoping popular models like Punch and Nexon will keep them leading in the EV game.