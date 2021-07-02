Tata Nexon EV registers highest-ever monthly sales in June 2021

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 02, 2021, 06:05 pm

Tata Nexon EV sets highest monthly sales record

Tata Nexon EV is currently the bestselling electric car in India and things are only getting better for the popular crossover. The company has sold 650 units of the car in June, recording the highest-ever monthly sales since its launch in January 2020. Over 4,000 units of the Nexon EV have been sold so far, while MG ZS EV has sold 3,000 units.

Exteriors

Nexon EV sports 16-inch alloy wheels and dual-tone paintwork

Tata Nexon EV has a wheelbase of 2,498mm

The Tata Nexon EV features a sporty design with a dual-tone paint job, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, and adjustable headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and LED taillamps are present on the rear section.

Information

A 127hp electric powertrain fuels the car

The Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, paired with a 3-phase Permanent Synchronous motor. The powertrain produces a combined output of 127hp/245Nm. The vehicle can be charged from 0-80% in an hour and delivers a range of 312km.

Interiors

Inside, there is an electric sunroof and a 7.0-inch touchscreen

The Tata Nexon EV has a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, an electric sunroof, and automatic climate control. It also houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are dual airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Tata Nexon EV: Pricing

The Tata Nexon EV carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 13.99 lakh for the base XM model and goes up to Rs. 16.56 lakh for the top-spec XZ+ LUX variant (both prices, ex-showroom).