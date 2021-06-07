Home / News / Auto News / Tata Motors discontinues certain diesel variants of Nexon SUV
Tata Motors discontinues certain diesel variants of Nexon SUV

Tata Nexon's some of the diesel variants discontinued

Tata Motors has discontinued a few diesel variants of its Nexon SUV in India, according to Team-BHP. The eliminated trims include the XE, XMA, XZ, and XZA+ (S) variants, and dealers have stopped accepting bookings for these trims. To recall, just last month, the company had updated its Nexon SUV by replacing the older V-shaped wheels with new dual-tone alloy units. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The Nexon now rides on new 16-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Nexon features a sporty design with an aggressive bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a rear window wiper, a rear spoiler, and an integrated antenna. For lighting, it houses adjustable projector headlights, cornering fog lamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights. On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black wheel arch cladding, and new dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information

There are two engine choices on offer

The Tata Nexon is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol motor that produces 118hp/170Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 108hp/260Nm. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

It has a sunroof and dual airbags

The Tata Nexon offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a sunroof, power windows, and automatic climate control. It also packs eight speakers and a 7.0-inch floating touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the vehicle provides twin airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and 'Follow Me Home' headlamps.

Information

Tata Nexon: Pricing

In India, the Tata Nexon carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 7.19 lakh for the base-end XE model and goes up to Rs. 12.95 lakh for the XZA+ dual-tone diesel automatic variant (both prices, ex-showroom).

