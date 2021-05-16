Home / News / Auto News / Tata Tiago (CNG) hatchback spotted on test; design details revealed
Tata Tiago (CNG) hatchback spotted on test; design details revealed

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 16, 2021, 11:46 pm
Tata Tiago (CNG) found testing in India

Tata Motors should launch the CNG variant of its Tiago hatchback in India in the coming months. Now, a test mule of the upcoming car sans camouflage has been spotted testing, revealing key design details. As per the video (courtesy, The Fat Biker), the vehicle will have CNG badging and new alloy wheels; the car in the video sports a red shade. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car will sport a tri-arrow grille

The Tata Tiago (CNG) will have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a tri-arrow grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and CNG badging on both the front and rear windscreens. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a window wiper, and LED taillights will be available on the rear end.

It will be fueled by an 86hp, 1.2-liter engine

The Tata Tiago (CNG) is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 86.1hp and a peak torque of 113Nm. The mill will be linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CNG kit.

Auto climate control and rear parking sensors should be available

Details regarding the interiors of the Tata Tiago (CNG) are currently unknown. However, it should have a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear parking sensors, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel. It is likely to house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera will ensure the passengers' safety.

Tata Tiago (CNG): Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Tata Tiago (CNG) in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it should cost around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Swift.

