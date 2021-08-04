Tata Tiago NRG launched in India at Rs. 6.6 lakh

Aug 04, 2021

Tata Motors launches its Tiago NRG hatchback in India

Tata Motors has launched the facelifted iteration of its Tiago NRG hatchback in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 6.57 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a refreshed design and an updated cabin with a host of new features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a narrow grille and faux skid plates

The Tata Tiago NRG has a sleek grille, a muscular bonnet, faux silvered skid plates, a black roof, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 15-inch steel wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and black cladding on the boot lid grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It runs on an 84hp, 1.2-liter engine

The new Tata Tiago NRG is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, petrol engine that generates 84hp of power and 113Nm of torque. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

Harman sound system and 3-spoke steering wheel are offered

The Tata Tiago NRG (facelift) has a spacious cabin with a black insert for the center console, an engine start-stop button, a Harman sound system, manual AC, and a flat-bottom 3-spoke steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument console and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Tata Tiago NRG: Pricing and availability

In India, the manual model of the Tata Tiago NRG costs Rs. 6.57 lakh, while the AMT variant sports a price-figure of Rs. 7.09 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It is offered in four shades of Foresta Green, Cloudy Gray, Snow White, and Fire Red.