Home / News / Auto News / New Tata Tiago NRG might be launched on August 4
Auto

New Tata Tiago NRG might be launched on August 4

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 09:39 pm
New Tata Tiago NRG might be launched on August 4
Launch date of new Tata Tiago NRG revealed

Tata Motors has sent out a launch invite for an upcoming model, expected to be the facelifted Tiago NRG hatchback. It should be launched in India on August 4. As for the highlights, the car is likely to sport cosmetic updates both inside and out and come with new features. It should be fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car should have a black grille and 14-inch wheels

The new Tata Tiago NRG should have a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a blacked-out grille with chrome surround, a wide air dam, and swept-back headlights. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 14-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a black insert on the tailgate, and a window wiper should be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It should be fueled by an 85hp, 1.2-liter engine

The new Tata Tiago NRG should be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that generates 85.2hp of power and 113Nm of peak torque. The motor should be mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle should offer five seats and cooled glove box

The new Tata Tiago NRG is expected to have an all-black 5-seater cabin with orange accents for the gearbox housing, center console, and AC vents. A cooled glove box and a power steering wheel should also be available. It is likely to pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and ABS with EBD will ensure safety.

Information

Tata Tiago NRG: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the new Tata Tiago NRG will be announced at the time of launch. However, the hatchback is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 5 lakh.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Prior to launch, Bajaj Pulsar 250F previewed in spy shots

Latest News

South Africa beat Ireland in third T20I: Records broken

Sports

'Gotti II': Long-awaited sequel to 1996 'Gotti' is finally happening

Entertainment

Decoding the Test stats of Ishant Sharma against England

Sports

Shoot begins for 'Project K', Prabhas welcomes Amitabh Bachchan

Entertainment

Scott C pays tribute to Keanu Reeves with 'Helpful Keanus'

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Yamaha YZF R15 V4 bike found testing; design details revealed

Auto

Yamaha reveals custom designed FZ-X cafe racer bike

Auto

MG One's design revealed ahead of its July 30 debut

Auto

Bajaj Chetak up for bookings in Mysuru, Aurangabad, and Mangaluru

Auto

Harley-Davidson Sportster S to debut in India by year-end

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Tata Tiago XT(O) debuts in India at Rs. 5.48 lakh

Auto

Tata Tiago (CNG) hatchback spotted on test; design details revealed

Auto

Tata Tiago hatchback now available in new Arizona Blue color

Auto

Tata Tiago's XTA variant launched at Rs. 6 lakh

Auto

Tata Motors Ltd News

Tata XPRES-T EV priced at Rs. 9.75 lakh; deliveries underway

Auto

Facelifted Tata Tigor EV debuts under new 'XPRES' brand

Auto

Tata Nexon Dark Edition's first impression: Should you buy it?

Auto

Tata Altroz Dark Edition's first impression: Should you buy it?

Auto

Tata Motors discontinues Sparkle Cocoa shade of the Harrier SUV

Auto