Tata Tiago XT(O) debuts in India at Rs. 5.48 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 28, 2021
Tata Motors launches Tiago XT(O) trim in India

Tata Motors has launched an XT(O) variant of its Tiago hatchback in India. It is positioned between the XE and XT trims. As for the highlights, the model comes with 14-inch steel wheels, indicator-mounted ORVMs, key-less entry, and four speakers. However, it does not offer an infotainment console and a rear parking camera. The Tiago XT(O) is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine.

The car has a chrome-surrounded grille and wrap-around taillights

The Tata Tiago XT(O) has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 14-inch steel rims with wheel caps. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,400mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.

It is fueled by an 84hp, 1.2-liter engine

The Tata Tiago XT(O) is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 84hp/113Nm, and is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. A 5-speed AMT unit is offered in the XT, XZ, and XZ+ variants.

The vehicle offers power windows and steering-mounted controls

The Tata Tiago XT(O) has a 5-seater cabin with front and rear power windows, speed-sensing door lock, four speakers, key-less entry, and a Piano Black-finished steering wheel with mounted controls. However, it misses out on an infotainment console as well as some new-age connectivity options. For the passengers' safety, two airbags, ABS with EBD, and 'Follow-me-Home' headlamps are available.

Tata Tiago XT(O): Pricing

In India, the Tata Tiago XT(O) carries a price-tag of Rs. 5.48 lakh. Meanwhile, the range starts at Rs. 5 lakh for the XE manual variant and goes up to Rs. 6.96 lakh for XZA+ DT model (all prices, ex-showroom).

