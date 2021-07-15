Home / News / Auto News / Facelifted Tata Tigor EV debuts under new 'XPRES' brand
Facelifted Tata Tigor EV debuts under new 'XPRES' brand

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 11:29 am
Facelifted Tata Tigor EV debuts under new 'XPRES' brand
Tata XPRES-T EV breaks cover in India

Tata Motors has launched a new brand targeted at fleet customers in India, called XPRES. All vehicles under this brand will sport special badging to differentiate them from the models meant for personal use. The first model under the XPRES moniker is the facelifted Tigor EV, called XPRES-T EV. It is offered in two trims and runs on a 41hp electric motor.

Information

'XPRES will cater to fleet customers, government, and corporates'

Tata Motors President, Shailesh Chandra said, "We are delighted to launch the XPRES brand which will introduce smarter, future-ready mobility solutions to cater the special needs of all fleet customers, government, corporates, and mobility services."

The car has a tri-arrow-patterned grille and 14-inch wheels

The Tata XPRES-T EV is available in XM+ and XT+ variants. It has a sloping roofline, a closed tri-arrow-patterned grille with a charging socket, blue accents, swept-back headlights, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by body-colored B-pillars, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and 14-inch steel/alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna and LED taillamps are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It delivers a maximum range of 213km

The Tata XPRES-T EV is powered by a 70V, 3-phase induction motor that generates 41hp/105Nm. Paired to a 16.5kWh battery pack, it offers a range of 165km, while with a 21.5kWh battery, it boasts a range of 213km per charge.

The vehicle offers power windows and Harman sound system

The Tata XPRES-T EV has a spacious cabin with blue highlights, a 'state of charge' meter, power windows, auto climate control, fabric seats, a Harman sound system with Bluetooth connectivity, and a multifunctional steering wheel. However, there is no touchscreen infotainment console on offer. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, dual airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS are available.

Tata XPRES-T EV: Pricing and availability

Bookings for the Tata XPRES-T EV will open in India soon. As for the pocket-pinch, it is expected to carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 9.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

