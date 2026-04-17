Tesla seeks experienced engineers in Taiwan for Terafab AI chip

Terafab roles require sub-7-nm, 2-nm expertise

Taiwan is a global hotspot for semiconductors, so Tesla gets access to top talent, crucial for making next-generation chips.

The roles need folks who know their way around cutting-edge tech, like sub-7-nm and 2-nm-class processes.

Once up and running, Terafab will make chips for things like AI edge devices and satellite systems.

The competition is heating up too: TSMC has noticed but says building these factories takes time.