Tesla seeks experienced engineers in Taiwan for Terafab AI chip
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Tesla is seeking engineers in Taiwan for its Terafab AI chip project and is now looking for engineers with serious experience (think five years or more working on advanced chips).
Announced by Elon Musk, Terafab brings together everything from logic, memory, packaging, and testing, all under one roof.
Terafab roles require sub-7-nm, 2-nm expertise
Taiwan is a global hotspot for semiconductors, so Tesla gets access to top talent, crucial for making next-generation chips.
The roles need folks who know their way around cutting-edge tech, like sub-7-nm and 2-nm-class processes.
Once up and running, Terafab will make chips for things like AI edge devices and satellite systems.
The competition is heating up too: TSMC has noticed but says building these factories takes time.