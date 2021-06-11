Home / News / Auto News / Prior to launch, Tesla Model 3 spotted testing in Pune
Prior to launch, Tesla Model 3 spotted testing in Pune

Tesla Model 3 spotted testing in India

Tesla Model 3 is expected to be launched in India later this year. In the latest development, a test mule of the car's Long Range Dual Motor variant has been spotted testing on the roads in Pune. As for the key highlights, the vehicle has a minimalist design, a feature-loaded cabin, and runs on an all-electric powertrain. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has a sloping roofline and swept-back headlights

The Tesla Model 3 has a clean and elegant design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a closed grille, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights and the company's emblem are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,875mm and a length of 4,693mm.

Interiors

The vehicle has a glass roof and multiple airbags

The Tesla Model 3 offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with a 15-speaker sound system, an expansive glass roof with UV protection, a minimalist dashboard, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. The car packs a 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for over-the-air (OTA) software updates and an optional 'Self-Driving' feature. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and parking cameras are also available.

Performance

It can reach a top-speed of 261km/h

Depending on the variant, the Tesla Model 3 draws power from two electric motors linked to a battery pack that can be charged from 0-80% in 30 minutes using a fast charger. The powertrain generates 450hp/639Nm and allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.1 seconds. The vehicle has a top-speed of 261km/h and promises a range of up to 568km.

Information

Tesla Model 3: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Tesla Model 3 in India will be announced at the time of launch. It should be brought here as a completely built unit and is expected to be priced at around Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

