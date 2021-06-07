World's quickest car axed before entering production: Details here

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 12:40 pm

Tesla Model S Plaid+ will not be produced: Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the Model S Plaid+, which was unveiled in January, has been canceled. The vehicle was touted to be the world's fastest-accelerating production car ever with a claimed 0-97km/h time of "less than 1.99 seconds." It also promised a range of over 840km. Meanwhile, the deliveries of the regular Model S Plaid will begin later this week.

Twitter Post

'No need for Plaid+ as Plaid is just so good'

Exteriors

The car had a lengthy hood and sleek headlights

To recall, the Tesla Model S Plaid+ had an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a long hood, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it was flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights, an active spoiler, and 'TESLA' lettering were available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It was touted to have a top-speed of 320km/h

The Tesla Model S Plaid+ packed three electric motors and promised 1,100hp of maximum power. The car was claimed to sprint from 0-100km/h in less than 2.1 seconds and reach a top-speed of 320km/h. It was also touted to offer a range of over 840km.

Interiors

The vehicle had a 'yoke' style steering wheel

The Tesla Model S Plaid+ had a luxurious cabin featuring 3-zone climate control, ambient cabin lighting, ventilated front seats, a UV-protected tinted glass roof, wireless charging pads, and a rectangular 'yoke' style steering wheel. It packed a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 17.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and a 22-speaker, 960W audio system with an active noise cancellation facility. Multiple airbags were also available.

Information

Tesla Model S Plaid+: Pricing

In the US, the Tesla Model S Plaid+ was supposed to cost $149,990 (roughly Rs. 1.09 crore). In comparison, the regular Model S Plaid variant is priced at $119,990 (around Rs. 87.3 lakh) and its deliveries will start later this week.