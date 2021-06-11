Tesla launches its quickest and most powerful production car ever

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 12:58 pm

Tesla starts deliveries of Tesla Model S Plaid car

Tesla has commenced deliveries of its quickest and most powerful production car, called the Model S Plaid. It was announced in January this year. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty look and an upmarket cabin with lots of technology. It draws power from a tri-motor electric powertrain and promises a range of 628km per charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in five color options

The Tesla Model S Plaid has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a long hood, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 19/21-inch multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights and 'TESLA' lettering are available on the rear end of the vehicle. It is offered in shades of white, black, gray, blue, and red.

Information

It has a top-speed of 322km/h

The Tesla Model S Plaid packs three carbon-sleeved, electric motors that deliver 1,020hp of maximum power. The car claims to sprint from 0-97km/h in 1.99 seconds and has a top-speed of 322km/h. It also promises a range of 628km per charge.

Interiors

The vehicle has ventilated front seats and a glass roof

The Model S Plaid has a luxurious cabin featuring carbon fiber or wood trim, 3-zone climate control, heated and ventilated seats, a UV-protected glass roof, wireless charging, and a rectangular 'yoke' style steering wheel. It houses a 22-speaker audio system, a 17.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and an 8.0-inch screen for rear-seat passengers. Multiple airbags and an optional 'Full Self-Driving Capability' package are also available.

Pocket-pinch

Tesla Model S Plaid: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Tesla Model S Plaid carries a starting price-tag of $129,990 (around Rs. 95 lakh). The automaker has also announced a Plaid version of Model X. It will generate 1,020hp of power, have a top-speed of 262km/h, and deliver a range of 547km. The car is priced at $121,100 (around Rs. 88.3 lakh) and its deliveries will start early next year.