Tesla's European sales surge 46.5% in April, 3rd straight month
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Tesla is back on the upswing in Europe, with sales shooting up 46.5% in April 2026, marking three months of steady growth after a tough stretch.
The company registered over 10,000 new cars across the EU, UK and nearby countries, and saw a big boost of more than 67% just within the EU.
Tesla invests $250 million, Netherlands approves self-driving
Competition is getting fierce as Chinese brands like BYD and Leapmotor ramp up their numbers.
To stay ahead, Tesla's investing $250 million to expand its Berlin factory, aiming for one million cars built on site.
Meanwhile, Tesla's self-driving tech got approved in the Netherlands and is rolling out in Lithuania, keeping it right in the game as electric vehicles trend upward across Europe.