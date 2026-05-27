Tesla's European sales surge 46.5% in April, 3rd straight month

Tesla invests $250 million, Netherlands approves self-driving

Competition is getting fierce as Chinese brands like BYD and Leapmotor ramp up their numbers.

To stay ahead, Tesla's investing $250 million to expand its Berlin factory, aiming for one million cars built on site.

Meanwhile, Tesla's self-driving tech got approved in the Netherlands and is rolling out in Lithuania, keeping it right in the game as electric vehicles trend upward across Europe.