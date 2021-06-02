Home / News / Auto News / Touring Superleggera ARESE RH95, with a 670hp V8 engine, revealed
Touring Superleggera ARESE RH95, with a 670hp V8 engine, revealed

Dwaipayan Roy
Touring Superleggera reveals its ARESE RH95 supercar

To mark its 95th anniversary, Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera has revealed its Touring Superleggera ARESE RH95 supercar. Only 18 units will be manufactured. It comes as the brand's first mid-engine car, boasting of a sporty design and a 2-seater cabin. The vehicle is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 mill that generates a maximum power of 670hp. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a carbon fiber body

The Touring Superleggera ARESE RH95 is part of the company's AERO model range and is said to be based on the Ferrari 488 Pista. It has a carbon fiber body, muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, scissor-hinged doors, and designer wheels. There are air scoops at the front, on the roof, and sides. Sleek taillights and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear.

The vehicle has two seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel

The Touring Superleggera ARESE RH95 has a luxurious brown-colored 2-seater cabin featuring a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, a minimalist dashboard with buttons on it, and a flat-bottom, 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. For safety, multiple airbags are available.

It has a top-speed of 330km/h

The Touring Superleggera ARESE RH95 draws power from a Euro 6-compliant 4.2-liter V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 670hp and a peak torque of 760Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The supercar can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3 seconds and has a top-speed of 330km/h.

Touring Superleggera ARESE RH95: Availability

Only 18 units of the Touring Superleggera ARESE RH95 will be built and buyers can supply their own donor car for some exquisite Italian customization. Pricing details of the supercar will be revealed upon inquiry since it will be a bespoke creation.

Czinger's latest hybrid hypercar is marginally faster than Rimac Nevera

