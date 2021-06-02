Home / News / Auto News / Toyota reveals off-road-biased TRD Sport variant of its 4Runner SUV
Toyota reveals off-road-biased TRD Sport variant of its 4Runner SUV

Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 02, 2021
Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed the TRD Sport variant of its 4Runner SUV. It is unlikely to arrive in India. As for the highlights, the off-road-biased model sports cosmetic updates both inside and out, and comes with an improved suspension setup as well as new features. It draws power from a 4.0-liter, V6 engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports automatic high-beam LED headlamps

The Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport has a muscular bonnet with a TRD vent, a blacked-out grille with accents, bumpers with more detailing, and automatic high-beam LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails with a gloss black finish, ORVMs, and 20-inch aluminium wheels with dark grey accents. Wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors

The SUV has heated seats and an 8.0-inch touchscreen console

The Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport has a spacious cabin, featuring heated seats wrapped in SofTex faux leather with gray stitching, TRD Sport-branded floor mats, a TRD shifter, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, and Android Auto. Multiple airbags, high-speed adaptive cruise control, and a pre-collision warning system ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

It is fueled by a 270hp, 4.0-liter engine

The Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport draws power from a 4.0-liter, V6 engine that generates a maximum power of 270hp and a peak torque of 377Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed AMT gearbox for handling transmission duties. A Cross-Linked Relative Absorber System improves on-road driving, while a 2-speed transfer case and limited-slip differential ensure better off-road performance.

Information

Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport: Pricing

The pricing details of the Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport are yet to be revealed. However, in the US, it is expected to carry a premium over the base 4Runner SR5 model which costs $36,765 (roughly Rs. 26.8 lakh).

