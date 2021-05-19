Toyota files design patent for the AGYA hatchback in India

Toyota AGYA's patent filed in India; could debut soon

Japanese automaker Toyota has filed a design patent for the AGYA hatchback in India. The car is developed by Toyota's subsidiary brand, Daihatsu. It is sold in Asian markets like Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty look, a feature-loaded cabin, and is offered with a choice of two petrol engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car sports a huge hexagonal grille

The Toyota AGYA, currently available in the international markets, has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a massive, blacked-out hexagonal grille, round fog lamps, and sweptback projector headlights with LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A spoiler, a window wiper, and LED taillamps are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is offered with a choice of two engines

In Indonesia, the Toyota AGYA is offered with two petrol engine choices: a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder mill that makes 66hp/89Nm and a 1.2-liter, 4-cylinder motor that generates 87hp/108Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed AMT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle offers automatic climate control and dual front airbags

Toyota AGYA has a spacious all-black cabin with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, an engine start/stop button, a 12V power socket, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage are available.

Information

Toyota AGYA: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Toyota AGYA in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, in Indonesia, the car carries a starting price-tag of IDR 144,900,000 (approximately Rs. 7.38 lakh).