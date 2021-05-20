Home / News / Auto News / Toyota Belta sedan to be launched in India by mid-August
Toyota Belta sedan to be launched in India by mid-August

Toyota Belta sedan to be launched in India by mid-August
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz-based Toyota Belta to replace Yaris

As a replacement for the Yaris sedan in India, Toyota will launch a new Belta model by the middle of August. It will be based on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The Belta will have an eye-catching look and an upmarket cabin with a host of new-age features. It shall draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, K Series petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a narrow chromed grille

The Toyota Belta will have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a sleek chromed grille, a wide air dam, narrow LED headlights with DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. As for the dimensions, the vehicle should have a wheelbase of 2,650mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.

Information

It will be fueled by a 103hp, 1.5-liter engine

Toyota Belta will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter K Series petrol engine, paired with a mild-hybrid system and a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The mill should generate a maximum power of 103.2hp and a peak torque of 138Nm.

Interiors

The vehicle will have five seats and multiple airbags

Toyota Belta is expected to have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It is likely to pack a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Information

Toyota Belta: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Toyota Belta in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

