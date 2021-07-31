Home / News / Auto News / Toyota Innova Crysta will become costlier starting August 1
Toyota Innova Crysta will become costlier starting August 1

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 12:48 am
Toyota Innova Crysta will become costlier starting August 1
Toyota Innova Crysta will become costlier from August 1

Toyota will increase the prices of its Innova Crysta MPV in India with effect from August 1 this year, as per an official announcement. The prices will be hiked by up to 2% to partially offset the rising input costs. The updated variant-wise prices of the four-wheeler will be released by dealerships in the coming weeks. Here are more details.

Exteriors

It sports adjustable headlights and 17-inch wheels

Toyota Innova Crysta has a wheelbase of 2,750mm

The Toyota Innova Crysta features a boxy look, a chrome-surrounded grille with horizontal slats, a muscular bonnet, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark fin antenna. For lighting, it houses adjustable halogen headlights, LED fog lamps, and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

Information

It comes with two engine options

The Toyota Innova Crysta is available with two BS6-compliant engine choices, including a 2.4-liter diesel motor that produces 148hp/343Nm and a 2.7-liter petrol mill that generates 164hp/245Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle gets seven airbags for safety

The Toyota Innova Crysta offers a 7-seater cabin with leather seats, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, cruise control, and keyless entry. It also packs six speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are seven airbags, engine check warning, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Toyota Innova Crysta: Pricing

The Toyota Innova Crysta currently carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 16.52 lakh and goes up to Rs. 24.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). However, it will become costlier by up to 2% from August 1 and the new prices will be announced soon.

