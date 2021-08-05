Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary edition SUV launched

Toyota launches Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary edition in Australia

Japanese automaker Toyota has launched its Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary edition in Australia. Only 600 units will be up for grabs. The vehicle is based on the top-spec GXL variant of the Land Cruiser 70 Series and features a retro-inspired look. It also has an upmarket cabin and is powered by a 4.5-liter turbo-diesel V8 engine. Here are more details.

The car is available in three color options

The Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary edition has a muscular hood, a blacked-out grille with 'TOYOTA' lettering on it, circular headlights, and LED fog lights as well as DRLs. It is flanked by squared windows, ORVMs, side-steppers, black flared fenders, and dark-colored 16-inch wheels. The car is available in three shades: French Vanilla, Sandy Taupe, and Merlot Red.

It is fueled by a 203hp, 4.5-liter engine

The Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary edition draws power from a 4.5-liter turbo-diesel V8 engine that generates 203hp of power and 430Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Front and rear differential locks are also offered.

The vehicle offers black upholstery and a 3-spoke steering wheel

The Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary edition has a practical cabin with black upholstery, silver accents around AC vents, a pair of USB ports, a plaque with a retro Land Cruiser logo on the center console, a dashboard decorated with faux wood trim, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. An analog instrument cluster and an infotainment console are also offered. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary edition: Pricing and availability

Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary edition in wagon form will be limited to 80 units and shall cost AUD 78,500 (Rs. 43 lakh). Single-cab trucks (200 units) and double-cab pick-ups (320 units) will retail for AUD 80,050 (Rs. 44 lakh) and AUD 82,600 (Rs. 45.3 lakh), respectively.