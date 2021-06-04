Home / News / Auto News / Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Edition launched in Japan
Jun 04, 2021
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Edition launched in Japan
Limited-run Toyota Land Cruiser Prado launched in Japan

Toyota has launched a 70th Anniversary Edition of the Land Cruiser Prado SUV in Japan at a starting price of ¥4.29 million (roughly Rs. 28.4 lakh). As for the highlights, the car sports some cosmetic updates and has a spacious cabin with many features. It is offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in five color options

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Edition comes with black inserts in the roof rails, grille, headlight trim, mirror caps, fog light surrounds, as well as rear hatch trim. It has a muscular hood, sleek headlights, vertically-positioned taillamps, and blacked-out 18-inch, 12-spoke wheels. The car is offered in five shades: White Pearl Crystal, Red Mica, Black, Avante-Garde Bronze, and Attitude Black Mica.

Information

There are two engines on offer

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Edition is offered with a choice of two engines: a 2.8-liter diesel mill that makes 201hp/500Nm and a 2.7-liter petrol mill that churns out 164hp of power and 245Nm of peak torque.

Interiors

The vehicle has up to seven seats and leather upholstery

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Edition has a spacious 5/7-seater cabin with Saddle Tongue light brown leather upholstery on the center console, seats, door panels, and knee pads. The passenger side of the dashboard gets a silver trim with a brushed finish. Optional accessories such as floor mats bearing the special edition's logo and a 70th Anniversary badge are also available.

Information

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Edition: Pricing

In Japan, the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Edition starts at ¥4.29 million (roughly Rs. 28.4 lakh) for the petrol-powered 5-seater model and goes up to ¥5.12 million (around Rs. 33.8 lakh) for the 7-seater diesel variant.

