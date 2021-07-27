Toyota LQ, with a futuristic design, showcased at Tokyo Olympics

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 02:27 pm

Toyota LQ concept breaks cover in Japan

Japanese automaker Toyota has showcased the LQ concept car at the Olympic Games In Tokyo. It is unclear whether it would enter production. Initially announced in 2019, the vehicle has a futuristic design and offers Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities. It also has a tech-loaded cabin and draws power from an electric powertrain that promises a range of 300km per charge. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has unique headlights

The Toyota LQ concept has a head-turning look, featuring a sloping roofline, a closed front grille, and headlights with Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) that can project figures on the road ahead. It is flanked by designer wheels and partially glass doors that seamlessly merge with the interiors. A shark-fin antenna, yellow-colored graphics, and 'LQ' lettering are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

The vehicle delivers a range of 300km

The Toyota LQ concept is a battery electric vehicle (BEV) and promises a range of 300km on a single charge. However, the specifications and power figures of the powertrain are yet to be revealed.

Interiors

AI-powered 'Yui' digital assistant offers personalized driving experience

The Toyota LQ concept has a 4-seater cabin, featuring an AR hub jointly designed with Panasonic, seats with alertness and relaxation functions, a 3D-printed center console, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It offers an OLED driver's display and an AI-powered digital assistant called 'Yui' that promises a personalized driving experience. Level 4 autonomous driving abilities are also available.

Information

Toyota LQ: Availability

The Toyota LQ is a concept vehicle and it is unclear whether it would head to production. However, some of the features may debut in future Toyota EVs considering the automaker aims to launch as many as 15 electric vehicles by 2025.