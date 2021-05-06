Toyota Raize crossover gets a GR Sport variant in Indonesia

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 04:43 pm

Japanese automaker Toyota has launched a GR Sport variant of its Raize crossover in Indonesia. It is unlikely to be introduced in India.

As for the highlights, the car has a sporty look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine mated to a CVT gearbox.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a black finish on several body parts

The Toyota Raize GR Sport has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, and a blacked-out grille.

On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side steppers, blacked-out wheel arches, and designer wheels.

Wrap-around taillights connected by a black trim, a shark fin, and a window wiper are available on the rear end.

Information

It is fueled by a 97hp, 1.0-liter engine

The Toyota Raize GR Sport is powered by a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine linked to a CVT gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 97hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 140Nm at 2,400-4,000rpm.

Interiors

Safety provisions include six airbags and adaptive cruise control

Toyota Raize GR Sport has a sporty cabin with automatic climate control, paddle shifters, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel.

It houses a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Six airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane departure assist with steering control, front departure alert, and autonomous emergency braking ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Toyota Raize GR Sport: Pricing and availability

In Indonesia, the Toyota Raize GR Sport carries a starting price-tag of IDR 244.7 million (roughly Rs. 12.6 lakh). The car is unlikely to be launched in India considering the Raize model is not sold here.