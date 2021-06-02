Home / News / Auto News / Limited-run Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition, with carbon fiber elements, revealed
Limited-run Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition, with carbon fiber elements, revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 07:03 pm
Limited-run Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition, with carbon fiber elements, revealed
Toyota reveals limited-run Supra A91-CF Edition car

Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed its limited-run Supra A91-CF Edition model. Only 600 units will be produced and sold solely in North America. As for the highlights, the car gets a bunch of carbon fiber elements on the outside and a slightly tweaked cabin. It draws power from a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six engine linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has 19-inch wheels and twin exhaust tips

The Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition has an aggressive design, featuring carbon fiber elements on the front splitter, side and rear canards, and side rocker panels. It has a long bonnet, a spoiler with a carbon fiber duckbill, matte black 19-inch wheels, sleek headlights, and wrap-around taillamps. The two-door car also gets blacked-out dual exhaust tips on the rear.

It is fueled by a 382hp, 3.0-liter engine

The Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition is powered by a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six engine linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates a maximum power of 382hp and a peak torque of 499Nm.

The vehicle has heated seats and a JBL audio setup

The Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition has a red-colored 2-seater cabin with carbon fiber trim, heated seats, a premium JBL audio setup, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay. For the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and a driver assistance package are available.

Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition is expected to carry a price-tag of around $58,000 (roughly Rs. 42.4 lakh) and will reach dealerships around September. Buyers will also get a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association.

