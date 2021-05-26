Home / News / Auto News / Paul Walker's Toyota Supra from 'F&F' is up for auction
Auto

Paul Walker's Toyota Supra from 'F&F' is up for auction

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 26, 2021, 06:55 pm
Paul Walker's Toyota Supra from 'F&F' is up for auction
Toyota Supra from 'Fast & Furious' put up for auction

The Barrett-Jackson auction house in Las Vegas, US has put up a special Toyota Supra on auction. The car was featured in the first Fast & Furious movie and will be on sale from June 17-19. The orange-colored vehicle was driven by the late Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner. Under the hood, it packs a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, 6-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Information

The car was built by designer Eddie Paul

Custom car designer Eddie Paul had built this Supra at The Shark Shop in El Segundo, California. In 2 Fast 2 Furious, this model was overhauled into Slap Jack's Supra. However, after the shoot was completed, its appearance was restored to the first film's model.

Exteriors

It sports an APR aluminium bi-plane rear wing

The Toyota Supra has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a TRD-style hood, a front spoiler from Bomex, wide headlights, and Candy Orange pearl-finish paintwork. It is flanked by ORVMs, side skirts, 'Nuclear Gladiator' motifs, and 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 Tuner wheels. Sleek taillights and an APR aluminium bi-plane rear wing are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

The vehicle has a 2-seater cabin with blue accents

The Toyota Supra has a 2-seater cabin with a black dashboard, blue accents on the seats and doors, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. There is a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas and it packs a screen for displaying pertinent information.

Tech specs

Multiple cars were used for performing stunts

This Toyota Supra, available for auction, has a different engine from the one mentioned in the movie. This version packs a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, in-line, 6-cylinder engine linked to a 4-speed AMT gearbox for handling transmission duties. Another Supra used as a stunt car in the film was auctioned in 2015. It had a naturally-aspirated, in-line, 6-cylinder mill paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Details

The buyer will receive extensive documentation regarding the car

The Supra put on auction has no reserve price and one can place their best bets to bring it home. It will be handed over to the buyer with a certificate of authenticity and extensive documentation. On a related note, the latest entry in the F&F franchise, the F9, has released in some Asian countries. It is expected to hit Indian theatres in June.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
New-generation Ford Endeavour spotted testing; design details revealed

Latest News

IT rules: Centre seeks compliance status from Facebook, Twitter 'ASAP'

India

Bruno Mars becomes first-ever artist with five diamond certified singles

Entertainment

iQOO Z3's India launch date and prices tipped

Science

Mark Ruffalo's Israel-Palestine conflict posts invite netizens' ire, actor apologizes

Entertainment

ICC ODI Rankings: Mehidy Hasan reaches second position

Sports

Latest Auto News

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250's bookings open; deliveries begin from June

Auto

2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin teased; debut on June 1

Auto

CUPRA Born electric hatchback, with up to 540km range, revealed

Auto

2021 Force Gurkha SUV previewed in leaked images

Auto

KTM RC 200 and 390's unofficial bookings open in India

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Toyota Belta sedan to be launched in India by mid-August

Auto

Toyota files design patent for the AGYA hatchback in India

Auto

Toyota Raize crossover gets a GR Sport variant in Indonesia

Auto

Toyota bZ4X SUV concept, with a solar charging system, revealed

Auto
Trending Topics