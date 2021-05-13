Toyota to launch 15 new electric vehicles by 2025

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 13, 2021, 03:17 pm

Toyota to introduce 15 EVs by 2025

In line with its goal of carbon neutrality, Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it will launch 15 new electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025. The upcoming line-up will also include the production version of the recently-unveiled bZ4x concept model. The company made this announcement at a press briefing where it shared its yearly sales and revenue reports. Here are more details.

Information

The bZ series will be based on the e-TNGA platform

Toyota has already unveiled its bZ aka 'beyond Zero' line-up of electric cars. These vehicles shall be created on a dedicated and scalable BEV platform, called e-TNGA that can also be used to manufacture variable-sized vehicles.

Features

The bZ4X comes with solar charging facility

Toyota is collaborating with Subaru, BYD, Suzuki, and Daihatsu to create seven bZ series models. The first SUV model in this series, the bZ4X, has been revealed. It is jointly developed by Toyota and Subaru and has a new all-wheel-drive system. Besides braking regeneration, it also offers a solar charging facility using which the batteries can be charged even when the car is stationary.

Target

Toyota aims to become carbon neutral by 2050

Toyota's Chief Digital Officer, Dr. James Kuffner, highlighted the company's EV and carbon neutrality strategy. He said that the brand is committed to achieving its target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 or earlier. The automaker will continue to expand its line-up of PHEVs, FCEVs, and BEVs. It will also invest in technology as well as infrastructure to reduce carbon emissions across the world.

Plans

'Will make environment-friendly motorsport vehicles in future'

Dr. Kuffner also said that making environment-friendly motorsport vehicles in the future is on the company's radar. However, he did not reveal any additional details. Meanwhile, the combined global vehicular sales of the Toyota and Lexus brands were also announced. The duo managed to sell 9.087 million units and achieved an operating income of ¥ 2.1977 trillion in the FY2021.